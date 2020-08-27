Vice President Pence's RNC speech appeals to San Diego military families

“President Trump and I know the men and women that put on the uniform of law enforcement are the best of us. They put their lives on the line every day,” Pence said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Night three of the RNC aimed to highlight the current administration’s support for the military and law enforcement. Wednesday's program was billed as “land of heroes” and featured heroes in both military and law enforcement.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered his speech from Fort McHenry, the national monument in Baltimore, known as the site of a battle that inspired “the star-spangled banner.”

“You feel like he understands the things that are happening in our lives,” said Autumn Stoff.

Stoff has already voted for four more years of Trump and Pence.

The RNC Delegate is the mother of a three-time Iraq War veteran and appreciates the administration’s support.

It’s not the first time Pence has made a pitch to military families.

He and the second lady visited San Diego last year to visit with military spouses.

“So let’s honor our heroes and vote… America lets reelect for four more years,” said Karen Pence.

CBS8 Political Analyst Wendy Patrick said the remarks were intended to be comforting.

“The kind of remarks that will assure those voters that are going to be on the fence, it’s not just the president in the White House. It’s Mike Pence as well,” said Patrick.