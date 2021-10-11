'Miles for Melanoma 5K' this weekend, dermatologist on site to do skin screenings

The Miles for Melanoma 5K will be on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at De Anza Cove and the connection to CBS News 8 is incredible.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans do a lot of playing in the sun here in Southern California and that sun can damage our skin.

News 8's Jeff Zevely shared his very personal story of having melanoma and he had no idea it would inspire one News 8 viewer to take big steps in the fight against the silent killer.

Sue Brown saw Zevely's story last March about how melanoma was cut out of his back and couldn't help think about her husband, who she lost to the same disease.

Brown is now the local organizer for the Miles for Melanoma 5K.

"Melanoma is a form of skin cancer and it is the one form that is fatal," said Brown.

Brown's husband, Gordon was interviewed by News 8 in 1989 about having melanoma.

"I've had a reduction of 60% in the two tumors," said Gordon, in the News 8 video clip from 1989.

Gordon passed away in 1999 and Brown is making sure others get the message through the Miles for Melanoma 5K, which is this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the De Anza Cove, even though it reminds her of her husband.

"It's also a very fulfilling event because I can honor his memory and educate other people so they don't have to go through this," said Brown.

Peter Duncan is one of those who listened to the message and got checked for skin cancer.

"I talked to Sue...I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in my shoulder," said Duncan.

And that check-up may have saved Duncan's life, so he's giving back.

"I think I owe it to Sue and Miles for Melanoma to come and help out," said Duncan. "And remind people that this is a very serious disease."

For Brown, it's all about getting the message out about melanoma.

"If it can happen to Jeff... then maybe it can happen to me," said Brown.

At the Miles for Melanoma 5K, there will be a dermatologist on-site to answer questions and do skin screenings to see if anything looks suspicious.

If you'd like to attend the walk this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at the De Anza Cove, you can pre-register at melanoma.org.