Military helicopter out of Camp Pendleton makes emergency landing at Torrey Pines State Reserve

SAN DIEGO — The crew of a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter flying out of Camp Pendleton made a safe emergency landing at Torrey Pines State Reserve Monday afternoon, military authorities reported.



The Bell UH-1Y troop-transport aircraft touched down in a field at the northern San Diego-area nature park about 3:30 p.m., according to the Miramar-based Third Marine Aircraft Wing.



It was not immediately clear why the crew members decided they had to make the unplanned landing, which resulted in no reported damage or injuries, said Capt. Tyler Hopkins, a spokesman for the 3rd MAW.



The Marine Corps dispatched mechanics to look over the aircraft and determine if it needed any repairs to be able to safely fly again, Hopkins said.