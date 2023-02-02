Military training rocks San Diego County with explosions and low-flying helicopters

Loud booms and helicopters rocked several communities around San Diego County as the United States Army conducted "realistic environment" training.

"Are you aware of several helicopters and loud explosions in the North Clairemont area," a viewer called into the CBS 8 newsroom to report.

Loud explosions and gunfire rang out Thursday night around 9 p.m. from the old Costa Verde Shopping Center in University City as CBS 8 photojournalist Todd Ward was gathering video in the area.

Low-flying helicopters were also said to be flying between Downtown San Diego buildings.

Military officials reportedly told some residents of University City that training exercises were slated to begin around 8 a.m. and last until 3 a.m.

"The training consists of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment. Safety precautions are in place to protect participants, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community," Naval Base Coronado posted to their Facebook page.

CBS 8 received several calls from San Diegans in Kearny Mesa, Clairemont, La Jolla, and other surrounding areas of University City reporting the booms.

San Diego police officers were on the scene as the military exercises continued.

"Again, we thank you for supporting the US Army as we train in your community," military officials said.

CBS 8 was referred to The United States Army Special Operations Command for official comment on the training but has yet to receive a response.

The USASOC is headquartered at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and is the largest component of the United States Special Operations Command, according to its website.

It's unknown why the U.S. Army is training in San Diego.