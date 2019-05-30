SAN DIEGO — San Diego may be America’s Finest City, but more and more people are leaving, not only San Diego but California, too.

The largest group of people leaving is millennials. Their number one reason: housing costs and availability.

San Diego’s beautiful sunsets and beaches were not enough to keep 27-year-old Air Force veteran, William Willoughby in California. He recently moved to Colorado where he had more job opportunities.

“I try to come back at least once a year. I think the job density is probably around the same. It's just easier to get your foot in the door over in Colorado,” he said.

Also, the probability of affording a house outside of San Diego is greater.

According to a new study by Edelman Intelligence, 53% of Californians surveyed are considering leaving – up from 49% polled the year before.

“I still love California. I still love San Diego. It’s just affordability,” said Willoughby.

Mike French and his family moved to Phoenix last year after a search for homes in San Diego proved to be too difficult.



"The market in San Diego was just too high for us to afford. We wanted a yard and a pool – square footage. All of the above,” said Mike.

According to Zillow, the median home price in San Diego County right now is more than $590,000. Statewide it is over $540,000. Economists said the fact costs have risen above incomes largely to blame.

Mike bought his family’s house in Arizona for $400,000.



Willoughby said he will be back for good, but he is just not sure when.

