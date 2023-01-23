Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete enters day 8 in Downtown San Diego court

The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, is entering its eighth day of testimony.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, will enter its eighth day on Monday morning in Downtown San Diego Court.

On Friday, the first witness on the stand was Det. Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police Department. He testified he took over the case after the responding officer told him it seemed suspicious.

He testified, as part of his investigation, he canvassed the Millete neighborhood and looked for surveillance footage. He told the judge a camera from a neighbor's home captured video from the Millete home January 8, 2021, the day after Maya disappeared.

Also on Friday, Chula Vista police Detective Lorenzo Ruiz testified about internet searches discovered on Larry and May's personal computers.

One search made from Larry's computer was for "subliminal wife training," Ruiz testified. Prior preliminary hearing testimony indicated May discovered a cell phone hidden beneath her bed that was "playing subliminal messages," which Larry explained to his sister-in-law involved recorded hidden messages such as "I love you" or "Love me" that could be played amidst white noise.

Larry was arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of killing May and has remained jailed without bail since then. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for murder.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – will decide if there is enough evidence for Millete to go to trial for murder.