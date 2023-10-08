Millete home in Chula Vista to be sold on open market

The home where Maya Millete disappeared from, was in jeopardy of going into foreclosure, so the judge appointed a conservator for Maya Millete's estate.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A conservatorship hearing regarding Maya Millete's estate was held Thursday morning in San Diego Superior Court.

Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, had petitioned the court, asking a conservator to facilitate the sale of the couple's Chula Vista home.

Judge Olga Alvarez granted that request.

The home is estimated to be valued at around $1.2 million.

The property has about $600,000 in equity, according to Bonita Martinez, the attorney representing both Larry Millete and his parents. She told CBS 8 payments had not been made on the home for over a year.

According to court filings, Martinez has said a buyer who is ready to purchase the home for an undisclosed amount has been identified.

However, Judge Alvarez sided with Drouaillet's attorney and ordered the home be placed on the open market.

The money from the sale will go into a blocked account. Neither side will have access to it until it is determined which part belongs to Maya and which part belongs to Larry. Another hearing is scheduled for December.

During Thursday's hearing, it was also revealed the children will remain in the custody of Larry's parents for now, and they will move into a home in the same area of Chula Vista so they can continue attending the same schools.

Larry Millete remains behind bars, accused of murdering his wife. His trial is scheduled for January 2024.