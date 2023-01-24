Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court

Testimony is set to resume, marking nine days of hearings.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, is set to continue in Downtown San Diego court.

On Monday, testimony entered its eighth day after a break over the weekend.

Cross-examination continued of Det. Jesse Vicente, one of the lead investigators on the disappearance of Maya Millete.

Det. Vicente testified hundreds of tips came in during the course of the investigation, and that included alleged sightings of Maya. He told the judge there were alleged sightings in Carlsbad, Las Vegas and Texas. He said all of the tips were followed up on, and none were credible.

He also testified police investigated two ransom demands, but did not find any credible leads.

District Attorney's Investigator Matthew Grindley testified Monday that he reviewed cell phone activity from Larry and May's phones.

Some of Larry's text messages with his work supervisor were displayed in court, which showed that Larry regularly confided with his supervisor regarding his wife's desire to divorce him.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Larry showed his supervisor screenshots of text messages May sent him. One of those read, "I DON'T WANT TO BE YOUR WIFE ANYMORE. I'm filing whether you like it or not. I should have left a long time ago and this time I'm not going to look back and say that again."

Larry called off from work that day because he was "mentally, physically, and emotionally spent," he texted his supervisor.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.