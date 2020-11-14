Multiple people arrested, police officers injured as pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash

In all, 11 people have reportedly been arrested amid pro-Trump protests in the District on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Over 20 people were arrested at protests in DC on Saturday when pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed later in the evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

Flag burning, group clashes and fireworks are among a variety of things being seen in Freedom Plaza following pro-Trump rallies in DC on Saturday. Both left-wing and right-wing groups are alleged to be in Washington right now.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested 10 people for a variety of reasons at the protests on Saturday, before clashes between groups later that evening. The U.S. Park Police said it arrested an additional person for simple assault.

Preliminarily report for arrests at Saturday's protests before, during and after the pro-Trump protests:

Four subjects for Firearm Violations.

Two subjects for Simple Assault

One subject for No Permit

One subject for Assault on a Police Officer

Two subjects for Affray/Disorderly

1 subject arrested for simple assault (This is the one arrest by U.S. Park Police.)



It is not known at this time if anyone arrested is a part of a certain group or not.

DC Police said two of its officers have been injured and that its department made 20 arrests as of late Saturday evening.

WUSA9 reporters have heard chants from the right-wing group Proud Boys.

There are reports that the left-wing group Antifa may be in the area, but WUSA9 is still working to confirm all groups that are involved.

One man was also stabbed, according to a statement from DC Police. It is not known if the injured man was affiliated with any groups in downtown DC.

Protest groups clash in DC 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Scores of President Donald Trump's supporters arrived at Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C. ahead of a planned march to the Supreme Court, backing the president's unfounded claims that the election is being stolen.

It was known before Saturday that clashes could break out with counter-protesters also demonstrating in the area.

Neither police departments gave specific stories or reasoning for arrests that were made. Just charges that the people arrested may face.

There were counterprotesters near Freedom Plaza around the same time the pro-Trump rallies started. But it is not known if any of these arrests stem from clashes.