Punches from the Heart event bringing police and youth together

After being canceled in 2020, the event will be held this year on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at San Diego Police Plaza.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department along with Any Body Can (ABC Youth Foundation announced the return of the Punches from the Heart Event.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the event will be held this year on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at San Diego Police Plaza located at 4020 Murphy Canyon Road.

"The need for stronger ties between our communities, and particularly our underserved communities and our youth, and law enforcement has never been greater," Police Chief David Nisleit said. "This event brings us all together to let out our frustration in a healthy way, on a punching bag, while also strengthening relationships with our neighbors."

Punches from the Heart is an annual event that offers the opportunity for young San Diegans and police officers to build relationships and trust while punching out hate, racism and mistrust of the police.

"Punches from the Heart is all about punching out the different things that bother us in society and what's occurring between the police and our communities across the country," said ABC Youth Foundation President and CEO Billy Moore. "We want to bring our kids and our police officers together to create a place where they can build trust and punch out hate, racism and violence."

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be provided:

Free beginner boxing instruction

60 second timed punches on a punching bag to see how many punches participants can throw in one minute

Boxing exhibition from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free t-shirt for all participants