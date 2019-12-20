SAN DIEGO — Those working for minimum wage in the city of San Diego will get a pay increase next year thanks to the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance. Starting Jan. 1. 2020, employees who work for at least two hours in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the city of San Diego will receive a minimum wage rate increase from $12 to $13.

The increase applies to all businesses and industries, according to the city, with no exceptions. Tips do not count towards the payment of minimum wage.

The ordinance also outlines employees' rights to paid sick leave in San Diego.

If a person believes an employer is violating the ordinance, they are encouraged to file a complaint, in writing, with the Minimum Wage Program.