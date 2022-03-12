Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico

Authorities are searching for the suspects caught on camera stealing a family's minivan out of their Eastlake driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning.

Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 4 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.

“Two perps came directly to our house driving what appears to be a black SUV,” said the woman whose grey Honda Odyssey minivan was stolen.

The victim posted about the crime in the “Eastlake Chula Vista Residents” Facebook group and said, “Beware car thieves on the loose just in time for the holidays.”

Home security video shared with CBS 8 showed a person getting out of a black SUV stopped in the middle of North Valley View Drive and the suspect continuing towards the victim's Honda Odyssey.

“We’re a one-car family. I have no idea if we were targeted or if it was random. It looked like the perps walked directly to our house based on the video from the screenshots I posted. I'm not sure if they had been testing knobs. One of the neighbors caught additional footage where she saw one perp had reflective pants,” she said.

The victim later tracked her vehicle and said it was in Mexico.

San Diego County's top crimes are vehicle theft, and vehicle burglary, Chula Vista police said in a flyer distributed to reduce crimes involving cars.

Chula Vista police recommended installing a hidden kill switch, using a brake pedal lock, and parking in a secure garage or gated area, when possible, to reduce the likelihood of vehicle theft or burglary.

Authorities, alongside Honda Link, are searching for the stolen minivan.