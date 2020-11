Authorities reported that a vehicle drove by the Crab Hut and fired several rounds toward the restaurant.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers are investigating a shooting at a Mira Mesa area restaurant.

Authorities reported that a vehicle drove by the Crab Hut and fired several rounds toward the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

A 29-year-old male who was inside the restaurant was struck in the buttocks, however his wallet stopped the bullet and he was not injured.