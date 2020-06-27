'They're absolute heroes in my mind' | Four men working nearby rescue residents from burning home in Mira Mesa

Four men working nearby ran into the burning house and helped bring out the man and his disabled son.

SAN DIEGO — Four landscapers are being hailed as heroes on Friday night after helping to save a family from their burning home in San Diego.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 12200 block of Branicole Lane, just south of Mercy Road in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego father Tony Phan has just one word to describe the scene at his Mira Mesa home, “Nightmare”.

Phan was just getting home when he saw the smoke and flames coming from his house and he believed that his wife and disabled son were still inside. Nancy Wokas, a neighbor of Phan’s, was outside and saw the situation progress quickly.

“In the beginning, there was just a lot of smoke and within a second of that the garage door went up into flames,” Wokas said.

But Wokas says that what she saw next was an act of true heroism. Four landscapers, who work in the community, lept into action and ran into the fire with Phan get his family out safe.

“They ran in the house and with the dad they brought out their son who’s disabled, they’re absolute heroes in my mind,” Wokas said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue believe that the fire started in the garage, then quickly spread to the first and second floors, at one point igniting a gas tank that sent a river of flames down the street.

The house is considered a total loss but neighbors are focusing on the positive - that no one was hurt thanks to the actions of a few good men.

“Aztec Landscaping they are to be credited a lot with saving these lives, Wokas said.