Multiple people were injured in a three-car crash at a busy Mira Mesa intersection Sunday, according to officials.

San Diego Police said that according to preliminary information it appeared that a truck travelling on Mira Mesa Boulevard pulled out in front of a Kia traveling on Camino Ruiz. The vehicles collided causing the Kia to roll onto its roof and the truck flipped onto its side. A Camry also hit the truck.

All drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police were continuing their investigation into the crash.

Mira Mesa crash scene





