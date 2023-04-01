MiraCosta College offers free technical training to fill Oceanside jobs

The program can teach people skills leading to careers in everything from biomedical, welding and even brewing beer.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside is partnering with MiraCosta College to help fill some jobs and build new careers.

Oceanside residents are eligible for this free program. They can learn skills that could lead to careers in everything from biomedical to welding, and even brewing beer.

"The City of Oceanside has been quite concerned about making sure the companies in oceanside have the right workers with the right skills," said Linda Kurokawa, Executive Director of Community Education and Workforce Development at MiraCosta College.

Oceanside residents can receive rapid technical training at MiraCosta College to then pursue high paying careers.

"They can use these skills to get jobs at companies like Hydranautics, TE Connectivity and biomedical students working at Tricity and Scripps," she said.

Several breweries in Oceanside are also looking to hire brewers from the program.

"The position is not going anywhere," said Garret Lekis at Booze Brothers.

Lekis said their brewery along with many others has had a tough time finding brewers ever since the pandemic but it's a worthwhile career to pursue.

"Between the chemistry and microbiology going on it keeps you sharp and it's good to drink, too," he said.

The free program is being offered this spring semester and will continue as long as grant money is available.

"Often our students think college and going to university is the only way they can get a high paying job. I really want to let people know there is more than that available," Kurokawa said.

The program is accelerated, and participants typically complete it in one semester. Learn more details, here.

MiraCosta College also offers other free non-credit training programs including: business office computer applications, automotive technology, horticulture and affordable housing management that prepares students for entry level employment and free training for Teacher’s Aide.

Courses in each of these areas begins January 23. More information about the classes can be found, here.