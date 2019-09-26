SAN DIEGO — This year's Miramar Air Show is a tribute to first responders.

Are you headed to the show? Planes aside, here's what you need to know.

When you enter, bring a clear, see-through bag, like a one-gallon Ziploc style bag.



Here are some other things allowed inside:



-Keys, makeup, feminine products, comb, phone, wallet, credit cards.

-Folding/beach chairs (note: large seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers are not permitted; clear seat cushions and seat pads without pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers are permitted.)

-Snacks and water bottles

-Wagons and strollers

-FRS/GMRS radios, VHF band and other scanners. (Note: transmitters/transceivers are NOT allowed inside.)

- Laptops/iPads if they're inside your clear bag

- Binoculars/cameras.

Leave your ice chests and pets at home. There are exceptions for ice chests containing "medically necessary" items and documented service animals.

Here are some items NOT allowed inside:



- Bags, purses, totes, backpacks, and other types of baggage other than bags conforming to the "Clear Bag Policy"

- Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit). These include firearms, knives (including pocket knives and multi-tools), replica or toy weapons, pepper spray, mace, stun guns, and martial arts weapons. This no-weapons policy also applies to law enforcement.

-Outside alcoholic beverages.

- Glass containers.

- Bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, scooters, skateboards, or hoverboards.

- Tents, pop-ups, or canopies. (Hand umbrellas are allowed, but are now allowed in the Grandstands or Box Seating at any time.)

-illegal drugs, lasers or laser-pointers

When you arrive, enter the main east gate from the MCAS Miramar (Miramar Way). Exit on I-15. Enter the north or west gates from the Miramar Rd. Exit on I-15 or I-805. Free General Admission may use the North, East/Main or West Gates. Grandstands & Box Seat ticket-holders may use the North, East/Main or West Gates.



Using a rideshare app? There's a designated rideshare and taxi pickup/ drop-off station located by the McDonald's at the southeast corner of Elrod Avenue and Mitscher Way.



You must have a valid drivers license, current registration and proof of insurance to bring your car onto base. If you're driving a rental car, a valid driver's license, proof of insurance and car rental agreement will be required. Security personnel will direct you from the gate to your parking area.

Preferred parking requires special passes. Preferred parking is accessible from Harris Plant Road off of Kearny Villa Road. Pass holders will be directed to the gate. Chalet ticket holders cannot access the preferred parking areas from the North, East/Main or West Gate, so theymust enter through the South Gate. The preferred parking will be accessible through the South Gate off the Harris Plant Road exit of Kearny Villa Road.



For handicapped parking, use the West Gate or North Gate.

For bus parking, use the West Gate.

The Bicycle Pavilion (BPP) is located near flight line Air Show Entry Gate #2. Bicyclists may enter any of the three base gates and follow bicycle traffic directional signs to the BPP.

Gates open Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here.