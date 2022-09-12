Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

Catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!

And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show takes off rain or shine, starting Sep. 23, after nearly a three year hiatus.

A headline list of the U.S. Military's most elite aircraft will take to the skies, performing for San Diego's biggest aviation fans.

“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again,” said commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Col. Thomas M. Bedell. "We are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions."

What you'll see

Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration

The unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration

The Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team

Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter

5G Technology Expo and much more

This year's theme

“Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win” and MCAS Miramar said "It is a direct reflection of the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness."

Ticket prices

Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!

Preferred area seating is also available starting with seats in the Grandstands.

Grandstands (Box Office)

Friday Adult: $19

Saturday Adult: $25

Sunday Adult: $19

Friday Child (3-9): $13

Saturday Child (3-9): $15

Sunday Child (3-9): $13

You can save a few dollars on preferred seating by buying online here.

Military families can get a discount at the box office on Fridays only, or by calling (858) 307-4126.

Show schedule

The Miramar Air Show returns Sep. 23-Sep. 25.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day with the show wrapping up at around 4:15 p.m. according to MCAS Miramar. You can find the full show schedule here.

Parking

Parking is free. Enter the station gates and you’ll be directed to the parking lot. Shuttles are available from all lots.

What can I bring?

For a full list of prohibited items and for more information, click here.