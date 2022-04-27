Missing 13-year-old girl in Poway found safe

Cassidy Chan and her dog have been found safe, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than a full day after she first went missing, a missing Poway teen has been found safe near her home on Heritage Drive.

Thirteen-year-old Cassidy Chan went missing Tuesday after she left her home to walk her dog, and never returned.

"We are so happy! I am calling everybody!" shouted neighbor Tony Azar, who was walking his dog shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, when he spotted the missing teen, along with her dog Lucy, emerging from an area just below his home.

"There is a little street like this and she just emerged out of it, and when I was running out to see who was down there...I saw her emerging out and hugging another lady who was walking her dog," Azar told CBS 8. "I yelled, that's her!"

Authorities are not sharing exactly where Cassidy was found, but said in a statement that she is "doing okay."

"I know her," Azar added. "She is a very nice girl: she greets me every day when she sees me with my dog and she is with her dog."

Cassidy, a 7th grader at St. Michael's School, had been last seen as she left her home on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. to walk her dog.

All day and into the early evening, search and rescue volunteers combed the area, as people from all over the county who had heard about the search came by the Sheriff's Department command post to offer their assistance.

"Our hearts go out to anyone who is experiencing anything like this," said Grant Gainor, an alum of St. Michael's school himself.

"Going to St. Michael's and being from Poway, all I could do was help out to the best of my ability," he told CBS 8. "This was an opportunity to serve my community."

Many residents said they were praying that Cassidy would be found safe.

For Azar, those prayers were answered.

"God, I just want to kneel and kiss the ground," he said.

The Sheriff's Department said that they are appreciative of the community's offers of assistance in helping to find Cassidy, as well as the intense work carried out by dozens of search-and-rescue volunteers.

Original story below:

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl named Cassidy Chan. She was last seen in the 18000 block of Heritage Drive in Poway.

Authorities said she left her home to take the family dog for a walk. Chan's family called the Sheriff's Department when Cassidy didn't return home.

Chan is Asian and stands 5'1" tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has straight black hair. Chan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The family dog is a small white dog named Lucy.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit is working with the Poway Sheriff's Station and the Sheriff's Juvenile Services Group to locate Chan and her dog.