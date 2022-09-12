Missing: At risk 14-year-old girl was last seen Friday in Clairemont Mesa

Kathryn was last seen near 4900 Mt. Almagosa Dr. in the Clairemont Mesa West neighborhood around 5 PM on Friday, December 9. She is considered at risk.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are looking for the public's help after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing Friday in San Diego.

Kathryn Wallake ran away from her home at approximately 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Kathryn is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white skulls, brown leggings and black high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone with information related to Kathryn or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.