MISSING: 15-year-old male reported missing in South Bay

The teen was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Monday from his residence on foot.

San Diego police are looking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old teen.

Bradley Magallanes reportedly left his residence in the South Bay on foot on Monday, March 21 at approximately 8 p.m.

Magallanes is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’6 tall, 120 pounds, light skin, brown hair, clean-shaven, and brown eyes. Magallanes was last seen wearing a gray sweater (hoody) and beige pants according to SDPD.