MISSING: 15-year-old male reported missing in South Bay

San Diego police are looking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old teen.
Bradley Magallanes reportedly left his residence in the South Bay on foot on Monday, March 21 at approximately 8 p.m.
Magallanes is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’6 tall, 120 pounds, light skin, brown hair, clean-shaven, and brown eyes. Magallanes was last seen wearing a gray sweater (hoody) and beige pants according to SDPD.
SDPD is asking that if anyone has any information related to Magallanes’s whereabouts please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-200 and reference case #22400470.