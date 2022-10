Oceanside Police are looking for Edgar Cruz, a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Edgar Cruz walked away from his home at 3200 Mission Cove Way, police said.

He has black and gray hair with brown eyes and is 5-feet-7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red zipper, jeans and blue Sketchers slip-on shoes.