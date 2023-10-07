Missing girl from Spring Valley found in Camp Pendleton barracks

Marine questioned in disappearance of 14-year-old as investigation continues.

SAN DIEGO — A Camp Pendleton Marine has been questioned and released to his command after a missing, 14-year-old girl was found inside his barracks on base.

The girl is now home with her family in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The aunt of the alleged victim started speaking out on social media last week, saying her teenage niece was sold to a soldier for sex.

“She was found in the barracks by military police. She had been sold to a soldier for sex. The military is trying to cover it up,” said the aunt, Cassaundra Perez, on TikTok.

Perez said her niece had a learning disability and was allowed to cross onto Camp Pendleton with a Marine.

“The security looked her in the face and allowed this man to bring a minor onto the base where he then proceeded to have sex with her,” Perez said in her post.

The teenager went missing on June 10 from her home in Spring Valley, according to a statement from the San Diego Sheriff.

"The grandmother told the deputy her granddaughter ran away from home on Friday, June 9. The grandmother says the granddaughter had previously run away before, but always returned home quickly,” according to the Sheriff’s Department statement.

A Camp Pendleton spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of a leaked photo showing a Marine being arrested on base after the teenager was found in the barracks on June 28.

So far, nobody has been charged with a crime.

“A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services after a female minor was found in the barracks on June 28, 2023. The Marine was questioned by NCIS and released to his command pending further investigation. This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities,” wrote Captain Charles Palmer a spokesperson with the 1st Marine Logistics Group.

Over the weekend, the girl’s aunt posted an update online saying the family was doing okay. They are calling for transparency in the investigation.

“I will not rest until the whole world knows and those responsible are held accountable and justice is served,” Perez said.

