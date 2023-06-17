Search underway for missing hiker at Three Sisters Falls

Authorities have closed Three Sister falls as crews search for missing man.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing at Three Sisters Falls, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Julian substation received a call at around 5 p.m. Friday reporting that two people were swimming in the falls and one swimmer had not resurfaced.

Officials searched for the missing man until sunset Friday and resumed the search Saturday at 8 a.m., according to the department's Alpine substation.

The Cleveland National Forest tweeted Friday night that the Three Sisters Falls waterfall and trail were temporarily closed until further notice.

Three Sisters Falls and Trail are temporarily Closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/T6B9ND5UCO — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) June 17, 2023