Search underway for missing hiker at Three Sisters Falls

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing at Three Sisters Falls, sheriff's officials said Saturday.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Julian substation received a call at around 5 p.m. Friday reporting that two people were swimming in the falls and one swimmer had not resurfaced.
Officials searched for the missing man until sunset Friday and resumed the search Saturday at 8 a.m., according to the department's Alpine substation.
The Cleveland National Forest tweeted Friday night that the Three Sisters Falls waterfall and trail were temporarily closed until further notice.
Three Sisters Falls was the site of a tragic accident on June 8, when a 48-year-old woman died after she fell over the edge of a trail while trying to keep a teenage girl from falling.