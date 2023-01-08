Missing 34-year-old hiker found dead near trails on El Cajon Mountain

The body has not been recovered but will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who left on a hike on El Cajon Mountain on Monday and didn’t return has been found dead, San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The body of the missing 34-year-old hiker was discovered on Tuesday near one of the hiking trails on El Cajon Mountain. The body has not been recovered but will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death.

According to the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation, the 34-year-old man left on a hike at around 9:00 a.m. on Monday. The man’s family contact the Sheriff’s Department at around 2:00 p.m. after he didn’t return.

After the family reported the man missing to authorities, the Sheriff’s Department says a command post was established at the Lakeside Christian Church.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Unit, along with volunteers, searched the area for the missing hiker throughout Monday night.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.