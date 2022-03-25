San Diego Police searching for missing 24-year old Jhovany Reyes

Reyes was last seen on March 22 around noon when he left for a jog near the 1100 block of Alonda Court near Mira Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are looking for the public’s help finding 24-year old Jhovany Reyes. Reyes is described as a 6’ 3” Hispanic male that is around 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyes was last seen on March 22 around noon when he left for a jog near the 1100 block of Alonda Court in Mira Mesa.

Reyes is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police say he is considered at risk.