San Diego Police searching for missing 24-year old Jhovany Reyes

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are looking for the public’s help finding 24-year old Jhovany Reyes. Reyes is described as a 6’ 3” Hispanic male that is around 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Reyes was last seen on March 22 around noon when he left for a jog near the 1100 block of Alonda Court in Mira Mesa.
Reyes is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police say he is considered at risk.
Anyone with information on Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Communication Division and reference case 22-500249.