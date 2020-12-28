MISSING: 72-year-old woman reported missing in Lakeside

The San Diego Sheriff is looking for help in locating Larraine Craw who walked away from her home in Lakeside.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff is looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman in Lakeside.

Lorraine Craw, 72-years-old walked away from home near Sohail Street on Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black or blue pants and tennis shoes. Lorraine has dementia and she may not know who she is. It is believed that she doesn't have any identification with her.

If you have any information or if you see the 72-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair, please call the San Diego Sheriff at (858) 565-5200.