MISSING: Oceanside police searching for at-risk man

Byron Shewman was reported missing at 4:35 a.m. Sunday from his Oceanside home. He is has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and Dementia.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are asking for the public's help to find a missing at-risk man last seen late Friday night.

On 03/06/21 at 4:35 a.m., Oceanside Police Officers responded to a radio call of a Missing Person at Risk in the 5000 block of Nighthawk Way.

Mr. Shewman’s daughter woke up and discovered her father and his 2011 Toyota Tacoma were gone. Per Mr. Shewman’s daughter, he is has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and Dementia.

Mr. Shewman left behind his wallet and cell phone at their residence.

If located or to share any information on his whereabouts, please contact either your local law enforcement agency or the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.

Description: BYRON SHEWMAN, 74 years old, White male, 6’01”, 175lb, gray Hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.