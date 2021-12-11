SDPD is looking for a missing person in El Cerrito neighborhood in San Diego

According to SDPD, Hedolberto Muniz has dementia and was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Saturday near 58th St. and University Ave. in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is looking for help from the community in locating a missing person, Hedolberto Muniz from 5746 Bates St. in San Diego, CA.

According to SDPD, Mr. Muniz has dementia and was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Saturday near 58th St. and University Ave. in the El Cerrito neighborhood of San Diego.

Muniz is identified as a Hispanic male, 63 years old, 5’5”, 160 lbs. and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown shorts and camp green sandals.

He speaks only Spanish.

If you locate Muniz, authorities are requesting that you call 911 and reference Hedolberto Muniz and SDPD event #15957.