Missing Person: San Diego police need help to find at-risk woman

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for help from the public to locate a missing at-risk woman, last seen on April 30, 2022 in San Diego.

According to a series of tweets by SDPD Sunday morning, Martha Trimble was last seen on April 30, 2022, at about 9:48 p.m. in the area of 1500 Donax Court in the City of San Diego. Trimble is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Trimble is described as a 67-year-old, Hispanic female, 5ft, 110lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, peach shirt, lavender pajama pants and tan Ugg boots.

Any information related to Martha Trimble’s whereabouts please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531- 2000 and reference Case #22500361.