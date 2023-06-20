Missing Titan sub: Billionaire's stepson lives in San Diego

One of the passengers is Hamish Harding, a 59-year-old British billionaire.

SAN DIEGO — Time is running out to find five people on a submersible named "Titan" that went missing over the weekend.

"Let's let's hope that they find these people and they're still alive and they can bring them to the surface," said underwater explorer, Tim Taylor.

One of the passengers is Hamish Harding, a 59-year-old British billionaire. Harding’s stepson is Brian Szazs, according to Mirror, a U.K. news page.

CBS 8 found records and Facebook information that shows that Szazs could live in Carlsbad. Szazs posted on Facebook Monday, writing, "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine. Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

Szazs wrote in another post, "It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

An avid adventurer, Harding has been to the South Pole twice, into space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Rocket and on a dive to the Challenger Deep - the deepest place on earth at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, according to Mirror.

Jannicke Mikkelsen, the friend of Harding, said, "He is an explorer to the core of his soul. My fear is that they cannot self-rescue and appear to the surface.”

Harding made a social media post on Saturday writing he is proud to join this mission.

Rescue crews in the U.S. and Canada are desperately searching by air and by boat.

The sub was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in the North Atlantic, in water with a depth of about 13,000 feet before it lost communication less than 2 hours into the tour.

The submersible is owned by Oceangate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submarines for deep-sea exploration. This journey cost each person on board $250,000.