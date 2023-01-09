Missing woman Dia Abrams gets national exposure on ID network

Hour-long documentary to air as court battle continues over Abrams’ estate.

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — The mysterious disappearance three years ago of former La Jolla resident Dia Abrams from her ranch near Idyllwild is back in the spotlight.

An hour-long documentary airing Sunday at 10 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery network will give national exposure to the missing-person case.

Abrams body was never found after the 65-year-old mysteriously disappeared from her ranch near Idyllwild in June 2020.

Investigation Discovery released excerpts of interviews with Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 74, and a former ranch manager, Diana Fedder.

“June 7 (2020), I received a phone call from (a neighbor) and she asked me, ‘Has Harper called you?’ I said, ‘No, why would Harper call me?’ So, I call Harper and I said, ‘What's going on?’ He said, ‘Did Dia spend the night with you?’ I said, ‘No.’ ‘Well, I can't find her,’ (he said). I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘Well, she was here Saturday. I saw her at lunch,” Fedder told Investigation Discovery.

“My concern was where she was and what was going on with her. Maybe she had gone on a hike, maybe she had got injured. And so all that's going through my mind,” Harper told Investigation Discovery.

CBS 8 previously has interviewed both Fedder and Harper. Harper said in 2020 that he was the last person to see Abrams alive on the Bonita Vista Ranch in Mountain Center. Police consider Harper a person of interest. He continues to live on Abrams' ranch.

Meanwhile, a court-appointed fiduciary and co-trustee overseeing Abrams’ estate has had trouble reaching Harper in recent months, according to court filings in Riverside County probate court.

“There are many, many, many things that I've asked for that are important to the security and the safety and protecting the value of the estate assets that I have had no response to,” Richard Munro, a fiduciary with Invenz, Inc., told the judge during a probate court hearing Friday in Palm Springs.

Attorneys said during the hearing that no tax returns had been filed for the Abrams' estate since 2017.

“We know that there's income being derived there. We don't know where it's gone. We know there was a lot of money spent. We don’t know how it was spent. Mr. Harper indicated he's loaned money to the estate. We have no idea what those loans are, nor any evidence of that,” attorney Michael Wachtell told the judge.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Russell Moore ordered Harper to turn over a long list of accounting records related to Abrams’ estate by Sept. 22.

Moore then set a Nov. 5 hearing date on a motion filed by Invenz to remove Harper as co-trustee of the Abrams estate.