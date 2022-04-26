At-risk missing woman last seen near the Serra Mesa area

Agnes Bellrose is an 84-year-old Asian female, 4ft, 98lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 84-year-old woman was reported missing from the Serra Mesa area on Monday, April 25, 2022, police said Tuesday.

Agnes Bellrose left the Serra Mesa area in her bronze Hyundai SUV (CA. plate AAPHONE). Bellrose was scheduled to pick up a friend at the airport but never arrived and has been unreachable, police said.

Agnes is an Asian female, 4ft, 98lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing. If you see Agnes Bellrose, please call us at (619)531-2000 and refer to case #22605934.