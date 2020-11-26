Fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 at SeaWorld Drive.
Three cars were involved and two overturned around 9:48 p.m. Wednesday and one person was ejected from a car.
Police were on the scene trying to free those trapped in their vehicles. Initial reports indicated that at least six people, including a minor, were injured and one person died. The extent of the injuries was not known at the time of this report. The minor was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown as of this report.