SAN DIEGO — As quickly as they arrived and as fast as they zip by, frustration over dockless scooters continues to grow.



The Mission Beach Town Hall Council has proposed an outright ban of e-scooters on their boardwalk, and a protest had been planned by residents for Saturday morning to demonstrate their outrage.



Saturday’s protest comes after a rash of injuries and crashes have made headlines across San Diego.



Earlier this month, a local company called Scoot Scoop was sued by Lime and Bird. Scoot Scoop founded it business on impounding scooters on private property and then charges companies like Lime and Bird to retrieve their scooters.



According to both lawsuits, the companies feel the practice is equivalent to ransom, but Scoot Scoop owner – Dan Borelli – told News 8 Friday night he is simply contracted to clean up after them.

RELATED: San Diegans tired of electric scooters plan to protest in Mission Beach Saturday



“We believe it is another bully attempt. They just don’t want to see us in business,” said he said.



Borelli said he felt something was on the horizon when both companies went radio silent while negotiating fees to recover scooters.



“They actually bet us to the punch, so to speak, because we were about to file a lawsuit for our fees and damages that they have yet to pay,” he said.



Borelli said a counter suit will be filed and he does not plan on folding under the pressure of both suits.



“If they want to operate in our community, they're going to have to follow the new regulations that come out,” he said.

Statement to News 8 from Bird:

"The people of San Diego are being bamboozled by a local tow company scheme. Scooter Removal aka ScootScoop, orchestrated by Talon Auto Adjusters, is unlawfully impounding micro-mobility devices and demanding a

ransom for their return. We are seeking an immediate end to their scheme as the company is robbing people of the environmentally friendly scooter options they've come to rely upon each day to get to and from work, as well as to local businesses."





