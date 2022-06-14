Mission Beach residents sound off on street vendors ahead of vendor ordinance taking effect

Local residents and regular beachgoers blame vendors for an uptick in crime and trash while vendors say they are paying business taxes and earning a living.

SAN DIEGO — Chanting “Stop Illegal Vending and the “Beach is not a market,” members of the Mission Beach Town Council rallied against dozens of street merchants surrounding the Mission Beach boardwalk.

"Fourth of July is coming up quick, and it is time to turn this park back over to the families of this city to use this park," said Mission Beach Town Council president Larry Webb.

Webb, a local resident of 25 years, says Mission Beach is overrun by street vendors who are posing a public safety risk.

"Direct correlation between the rise of violence and gunfire in and around Mission Beach Park and the influx of uncontrolled street vending,” Webb said.

Resident Tony Sanfelice runs Don'tTrashMissionBeach.com and blamed vendors for leaving a bunch of debris.

“We have been approached with violent intent by street vendors, and the people who support them by simply walking to our home. The amount of trash that is left has been heartbreaking, and no one will take responsibility,” Sanfelice said.

Jewelry seller Tiffanee Hawkins says there are street vendors with their seller's permit and business tax certificate, who are doing things the right way.

"For me when I hand make everything, and I feel like I am doing everything right, I’m just asking, just tell me what to do and where to be and how to do it, and I'll do it, but it's like we're not even getting that option,” said Hawkins, who also makes 3,000 sales on Esty with her 9-year-old daughter.

Last month, the San Diego City Council approved a sidewalk vending ordinance that will take effect on June 22 to formally have vendors do business.

The new regulations require an issued permit for vending within the city and set stipulations for vendor proximities and distances with mixed enforcement from SDPD and code enforcement officers.

"I don't want it to be spoiled for everybody who is really like banking on this for their income. I employ people, and there's no spot for the beach stores to open up for me, so when will I ever get an opportunity to be at the beach and have a shop if I don't do this?” Hawkins said.