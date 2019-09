FALLBROOK, Calif. — Cal Fire is on the scene in Fallbrook mopping up a 3 acre fire dubbed the #MissionFire that was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Crews were able to quickly stop the forward rate of spread.

Cal Fire and North County Fire crews will remain on scene to mop-up the area and make sure all hot spots have been extinguished.

This may affect traffic in the area of Mission Rd in Fallbrook along the I-15 freeway for the remainder of the afternoon.