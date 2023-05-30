Mission Trails hiker searches for good Samaritan who gave CPR after he collapsed from a heart attack

Michael Mendez says at 41-years-old, he didn't expect to be living with a heart condition. He wants to help heal by thanking the good Samaritans who kept him alive.

SAN DIEGO — A hiker who collapsed from a heart attack says he's alive today because of an act of kindness from strangers at Mission Trails.

But the mystery guardian angels haven’t been found to thank.

The man reached out to CBS 8 for help.

Forty-one-year-old Michael Mendez says on Feb. 20, President’s Day, around 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. he was coming back after a half hour hike on Grasslands Loops Trail when he collapsed.

He says he was just feet from his car that was east of Bushy Hills Drive on Father Junipero Serra Trail.

“The next thing I know I work up in an [Sharp Grossmont Hospital] ICU unit with my parents and my brother around my bed,” said Mendez.

Doctors told him he suffered a heart attack. This was his second since 2021. Heart disease runs in his family and now he has three stints in his heart.

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it. Weeks, still to this day it's hard to understand how close to not being here,” said Mendez.

As he spoke about his survival on the trail, a tear ran down his cheek. This was the first time he’d been back to Mission Trails since his last heart attack in February.

“This is by far one of my favorite places to walk and relax and clear my head, now it's a place that I'm scared to go for a jog,” said Mendez.

He hopes CBS 8 can help with that healing. He reached out to CBS 8 to find and meet the good Samaritan who gave him CPR.

“I really just want to thank this person and ask if they want to be my best friend. It is such a huge favor they provided to a complete stranger,” said Mendez.

But they were no stranger to saving lives.

“I can't imagine how you can do that [CPR] for checking someone's pulse for 14 minutes and keeping fighting it and nothing there and keep pumping on someone's chest. I really, really appreciate them doing it,” said Mendez.

CBS 8 emailed and called surrounding fire departments to see who responded, we also checked hospitals and Falk Mobile Health Corp. to track down the emergency crews and good Samaritan.

The Santee Fire Department confirmed it was their crew who responded, and the good Samaritans were an off-duty Chula Vista Fire Fighter and an off-duty Emergency Department physician.

“I thank God. I don't think it was my time. I would have felt cheated,” said Mendez.

CBS 8 is working with emergency responders for a reunion with Mendez.

If you are the good Samaritan or know who is please contact WorkingForYou@CBS8.com. We would like to reunite Mendez with his guardian angels and share his gratitude.

June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

San Diego Project Heart Beat Training is offering free CPR training Thursday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Administration Building. 202 C. Street, San Diego, CA 92101. Outside the breezeway.

Statics show that you can triple the chances of survival by acting quickly. The City of San Diego has produced a video in English and in Spanish to inform the public on what to do in an emergency.