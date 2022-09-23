Mission Trails Regional Park receives $2M grant to add 83 acres

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is getting the grant from the San Diego River Conservancy.

SAN DIEGO — Mission Trails Regional Park is getting an upgrade!

On Friday, city leaders announced a $2 million grant that will be used to add 83 more acres to the park.

The land is within the park's boundaries, located in the East Elliott Community Planning Area, north of Interstate 52.

Remarking on the San Diego River Conservancy’s decision, MTRP Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Morrissey shared,

“We’re deeply grateful to the San Diego River Conservancy for providing funding that will allow us to not only help expand the park but also protect sensitive habitat. Conservation of this land will help to increase public understanding of natural spaces and foster environmental stewardship. We at the MTRP Foundation appreciate the community members and organizations that support our organization so that we can do this important work.”

Julia Richards, Executive Officer of the San Diego River Conservancy shared,

“The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation’s land acquisition supports the State of California’s and the Natural Resources Agency’s path to conserving 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030. This proposed land acquisition provides multiple benefits, which include habitat conservation, and protection of wildlife corridors and the San Diego River watershed.”