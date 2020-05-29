San Diego City Council expected to approve sale of Mission Valley stadium site

The sale of the site to SDSU was approved by voters with Measure G back in 2018.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is expected to approve the sale of the Mission Valley stadium Site to San Diego State University on Friday.

All sides have met and plan to move forward the proposal during a special meeting.

The sale of the site to SDSU was approved by voters with Measure G back in 2018.

Councilwoman Barbara Bry says she believes the negotiations led to all sides hashing out the particulars of the deal and they will move forward during Friday’s meeting.

During negotiations, there were issues raised by City Attorney Mara Elliot over access to water and sewer facilities on the site. However, it now appears the city attorney is on board with the plan.

The final cost is expected to end up at more than $88 million making it be one of the most expensive as well as most complicated land deals in San Diego’s history.

Once the sale is completed, SDSU plans to build a 55,000 seat stadium, classrooms, research buildings, housing, and retail shops.

Barbara Bry called this is a historic moment for both the city and the university.