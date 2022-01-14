Monster Jam roars back into San Diego this weekend

After a year's long hiatus due to the pandemic, the high-flying, car-crushing monster truck event is back at Petco Park this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — It’s not everyday that you see a 12,000-pound behemoth of twisted metal and rubber roar its way down the streets of downtown San Diego. But that's exactly what was rolling down Tony Gwynn Drive on Friday morning.

The inside of Petco Park looks completely different. The Padres pristine ballpark piled high with dirt to accommodate these massive, mechanical marvels.

Whether it’s flipping in a six ton monster truck or speeding 200 mph around a track; Camden Murphy has always felt most comfortable behind the wheel. The former NASCAR driver traded in his stock car and has been racing with Monster Jam since 2017. This weekend he’ll be strapping into "Bakugan Dragonoid."

"I'm a big kid having a lot of fun crashing cars," said Murphy "A standard car has around say 200 horsepower, but I have 1500. You need all that to be able to move 12,000 pounds."

After a year of hiatus “Monster Jam Cam” as he’s known on the circuit, will once again compete head-to-head against eleven other drivers in races and skills competitions in the tight confines of Petco Park. Seating in the ballpark will be 100% open and will not require visitors to show vaccine status or wear a mask when outdoors.

"If you have never been to a Monster Jam event. You do not want to miss it," says Murphy "When you go to one, I can promise you it will not be the last one."

For ticket information on this weekend's event visit Monsterjam.com.