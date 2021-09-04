Moratorium on fire insurance cancellations set to expire Tuesday

From 2015 to 2019 about 84,000 fire insurance policies were dropped in San Diego County, with the largest increase happening in 2019.

JAMUL, Calif. — A state moratorium that protects homeowners from losing their fire insurance is set to expire Tuesday and some of the people at risk for losing their insurance are in East County San Diego.

What do you do if your insurance company just decides they won’t cover your home anymore for fire? The state has its own insurance plan, but one resident said it’s more expensive and many homeowners will simply have no other place to turn.

The state of California doesn’t require homeowners to have fire insurance but lenders and banks do require that a home be covered based on where the property is located. Jamul homeowner Steven Wallace said insurance companies need to work with homeowners to find a solution.

“Let the insurance companies come out here. Look at the properties. They can deem it, ‘OK it’s safe’ or if there’s a lot of growth, if there’s trash, there’s a broke down car, stuff like that, give the homeowners an opportunity to get it cleaned up. Come back in 30-90 days, whatever it may be, and let them keep their insurance. Just don’t cancel it just because of where they live,” Wallace said.

Last year, a new law passed, that called for a year-long moratorium preventing insurance companies from canceling fire policies. Sixteen zip codes near 2020’s Valley Fire were protected by the moratorium, but it will expire on Tuesday. Wallace, who’s also a member of the Jamul Fire Council, said residents are bracing themselves for what may come next.

“I have feeling because we live in such a high fire zone, that there’s going to be a lot of companies, the big companies, they don’t want to do it, because they don’t want to take the risk,” Wallace said.

From 2015 to 2019 about 84,000 fire insurance policies were dropped in San Diego County, with the largest increase happening in 2019. Wallace believes the cancellations hurt everybody.

“They’re going to just not even worry about it, not get that insurance. Which in turn will pass more of the costs on to the other consumers that are paying for it because they have to up the insurance premiums. It's a vicious cycle.” Wallace said.

Wallace said the fire council also encourages homeowners to do all that they can to reduce risk like clearing brush from their property, hoping insurance companies will consider lowering the area’s high risk fire rating.