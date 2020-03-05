More erosion of Black’s Beach cliffs discovered Sunday after recent slides

The latest erosion/slide in the area was discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday approximately 200 years north of Black Gold Road. No one was injured.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More erosion of the cliffs above Black’s Beach in North County San Diego was discovered Sunday following multiple rock slides Saturday and last month, according to San Diego Lifeguards. The erosion/slide was discovered around 10 a.m. approximately 200 years north of Black Gold Road.

No one was in the area when the slide happened and no injuries were reported, lifeguards said. It was the latest in a series of recent collapses in the area.

On Saturday, rocks came down on an access road lifeguards use to bring vehicles to Black’s Beach. No one was injured in that slide and the road was later cleared.

Lifeguards set up caution tape and barriers around the slides to keep the public safe both days.

Last month, a significant slide also blocked the road, also with no injuries reported.