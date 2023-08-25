More testing needed before South Bay boil water advisory can be lifted

Those final test results could be ready by Saturday afternoon or evening.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — While the current boil water advisory remains in effect in the South Bay as a precaution, a spokesperson for California American Water said that -- in all likelihood --- the water system itself is not contaminated.

However, it will take two more rounds of testing to verify that before the advisory can finally be lifted.

"We have no known illnesses related to this specific event, no outbreaks that have been specifically tied," said Dr. Eric McDonald, interim Director of the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

While it could take as many as four days from potential exposure to the E. coli bacteria to the time that symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, and cramping begin, Brian Barreto, spokesman for California American Water, said that the water itself may not be unsafe.

"We do not have any indication that the water in our system has been contaminated," Barreto said at a press conference on Friday.

Instead, Barreto said that the actual source of E. coli contamination may have been the exterior of the outdoor faucet where this particular sample was taken earlier this week.

"That's what we believe at this time," he added, "that the sampling location, the exterior of it, was potentially contaminated. and we are investigating that further."

According to the company, 26 water samples throughout the coverage area are taken every week.

On Wednesday, according to Barreto, one sample, taken from an outside faucet on the side of a building located along Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach came back positive.

"I do know that this faucet is exterior and is exposed to the environment," he told CBS 8.

Barreto said that follow-up testing is currently underway.

"In order to be in a situation where the boil water advisory can be lifted, there has to be at least two clean sample that come back, and so sampling is happening daily, but you have to have those two clean ones before the system is cleared to be up and operating again," said Amy Harbert, County Director of Environmental Health and Quality

According to California American Water, those final test results could be ready by Saturday afternoon or evening.

If they come back negative for E. coli, then the boil water advisory will officially be lifted.

