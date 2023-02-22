More than 160 flights delayed at San Diego International Airport as powerful winds hit the county

At approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, San Diego International Airport’s website showed a pattern of delayed flights throughout the rest of the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Travelers in and out of San Diego International Airport found their flight plans either canceled or delayed as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the county.

More than 160 flights were delayed on Wednesday, 7 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Multiple airlines were affected and experienced delays.

"San Diego International Airport suggests travelers check with their airlines on flight status updates and leave extra time to get to the airport as construction and weather delays are possible," a representative for San Diego International Airport said.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, San Diego International Airport’s website showed a pattern of delayed flights throughout the rest of the day.

To check the status of your flight, click here.

Winds up to 50 miles per hour wreaked havoc across San Diego County, knocking down trees, causing power outages and closing schools in the mountain areas.

The City of San Diego said they responded to reports of 50 fallen trees in 12 hours after high overnight winds.

Incoming storms

The weather chaos is being caused by three strong storms that are heading to Southern California. The first one arrived Tuesday night. The storm will send cold Arctic air our way as the trough nosedives across the Great Basin, making more of an inland trek.

Expect light to moderate rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with westerly winds being a larger threat for the day. The highest winds were expected to be over the desert mountain slopes, with peak gusts in excess of 70 mph. Winds could also be strong at the coast.

A second storm system will keep the chill in the air and reinforce a low snow level with its passage Wednesday night through Thursday.

WATCH RELATED: Winter storms wreaking havoc on San Diego; causing multiple downed trees and power lines

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android