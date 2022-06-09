More than 870 people in North Vista-Buena are without power due to a car accident

SAN DIEGO — More than 870 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista-Buena areas are without power Sunday morning, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m.

It involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half, before landing on its side near a tree. The crash knocked out two power circuits. At least one motorist was extricated from the wreckage but was not seriously injured. SDG&E officials said power should be restored later Sunday morning.