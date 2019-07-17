SAN DIEGO — San Diego Lifeguards in La Jolla had to rescue around 15 children on Wednesday when waves picked up and started throwing them into rocks. Lifeguards said there were approximately 30 children who were snorkeling in the water with a children's day camp when the waves hit.

"The waves just picked up and got really strong," said good Samaritan Will Owen who rushed to help with the rescue.

Almost every lifeguard on duty as well as Owen mobilized on a boat, jet skis and surfboards to rescue the kids. No one was injured during the rescue.

Lifeguards are reminding beach goers to always check in with them when you go to the beach so you are not caught off guard by changes in wind and wave direction.