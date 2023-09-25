More than a dozen Hells Angels members charged in San Diego criminal court

Some of the 17 defendants face charges in connection with an attack on three African American men in Ocean Beach June 6. According to police, three young men got into an argument with several bikers outside of a bar near Newport Avenue and Bacon Street. One man was stabbed in the chest, another was knocked out.



Monday afternoon, a news conference was held with several members of law enforcement as well as the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.



"They were chased and attacked by several Hells Angels and Hells Angels supporters," said District Attorney Summer Stephan. "It’s possible the attack was triggered because one of them dared to talk to one of the girlfriends of these members. They were repeatedly called racial epithets and told they didn’t belong in that neighborhood."