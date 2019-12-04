SAN DIEGO — The 18th Annual Taste of Hillcrest is a great way to get to know the neighborhood you’re not familiar with as well as a reminder to check out our local communities and restaurant you may not have tried before! Join the event on Saturday, April 13.

Over 35 fantastic Hillcrest restaurants are participating, giving foodies a chance to sample some of their best and signature dishes. Sample bites such as Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian Antipasto, or Classic American Comfort Food! Your taste buds are going to go wild on this culinary journey throughout Hillcrest.

Tickets are $30 and $35 on the day of the event. A free shuttle will be provided for all participants. The shuttle makes frequent stops around the neighborhood. Participants must be over the age of 21 to sample beers.

Show up at one of our two will call locations between 12noon and 4pm and you’ll get your map to over 35 participating locations!