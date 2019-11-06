SAN DIEGO — The 25th annual Taste of Gaslamp presented by Karl Strauss kicks off Saturday, June 15, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., where dozens of chefs will put their best flavors forward to impress the more than one thousand food fanatics who will gather in the Gaslamp to experience the neighborhood’s latest culinary offerings.

“Foodies love this event,” says Michael Georgopoulos, Chairman of the Gaslamp Quarter Association and co-owner of RMD Group, a hospitality company that owns and operates restaurants and bars in San Diego.

General admission tickets include visits to 27 restaurants and access to the Karl Strauss beer garden (must be age 21 or older to enter the beer garden).

Check-in begins at 12:00 p.m. at Gaslamp Square.

For ticket information, click here.